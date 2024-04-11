Bigg Boss 17 Winner Munawar Faruqui Pelted With Eggs During Visit To Eatery Near Masjid, Here's What Happened

Photo Credit: Munawar Faruqui/Instagram

Munawar Faruqui is known as one of the most controversial characters in television history. Even before his entry in Bigg Boss, Munawar has garnered popularity for his controversial remarks which fetched negative publicity this way or that way.

Munawar Faruqui Pelted With Eggs

Munawar Faruqui has been making headlines yet again after his visit to an eatery in Mumbai near Minara masjid. It all started when Munawar visited a sweet shop, Noorani Milk Centre, at the invitation of Akhtar Noorani at Mohammed Ali Road on Wednesday, a rival sweet shop owner including staff pelted eggs on Munawar.

According to the reports, Munawar was invited by the owner of the neighboring rival shop, Mashallah Cuisine, however, upon being refused by Munawar, it fueled their anger considering they already had a dispute with the NMC owner. The police have booked the owners, Abdula Naseer Shaikh and Rehman Naseer Shaikh, including seven other people who joined them, under Section 41 A of the Criminal Procedure Code.

They have not only thrown eggs at Munawar but also attacked and abused the owner of NMC and the staff with eggs after Munawar left. Check the viral video where Munawar could be seen being escorted by the police:

An official from Pydhonie police station said following the incident, "Immediately after we received information about the incident, our teams reached the spot and brought the situation under control. We brought both parties to the police station. Later, we registered an offence against the Mashaallah owners and their staff members."

More About Munawar Faruqui

Munawar Faruqui is making headlines weeks after the incident when he was detained from a hookah bar in Forth, South Mumbai. He was suspected to be engaged in tobacco-based hookah consumption. Right after the incident, Munawar posted the lyrics of Akshay Kumar's song 'Hookah bar' song, "Tera Pyaar Pyaar Pyaar" indicating his detention.

