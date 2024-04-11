Bigg Boss 17 Winner Munawar Faruqui Pelted With Eggs During Visit To Eatery Near Masjid, Here's What Happened

Munawar
Faruqui
is
known
as
one
of
the
most
controversial
characters
in
television
history.
Even
before
his
entry
in
Bigg
Boss,
Munawar
has
garnered
popularity
for
his
controversial
remarks
which
fetched
negative
publicity
this
way
or
that
way.
Munawar
Faruqui
Pelted
With
Eggs
Munawar
Faruqui
has
been
making
headlines
yet
again
after
his
visit
to
an
eatery
in
Mumbai
near
Minara
masjid.
It
all
started
when
Munawar
visited
a
sweet
shop,
Noorani
Milk
Centre,
at
the
invitation
of
Akhtar
Noorani
at
Mohammed
Ali
Road
on
Wednesday,
a
rival
sweet
shop
owner
including
staff
pelted
eggs
on
Munawar.
According
to
the
reports,
Munawar
was
invited
by
the
owner
of
the
neighboring
rival
shop,
Mashallah
Cuisine,
however,
upon
being
refused
by
Munawar,
it
fueled
their
anger
considering
they
already
had
a
dispute
with
the
NMC
owner.
The
police
have
booked
the
owners,
Abdula
Naseer
Shaikh
and
Rehman
Naseer
Shaikh,
including
seven
other
people
who
joined
them,
under
Section
41
A
of
the
Criminal
Procedure
Code.
They
have
not
only
thrown
eggs
at
Munawar
but
also
attacked
and
abused
the
owner
of
NMC
and
the
staff
with
eggs
after
Munawar
left.
Check
the
viral
video
where
Munawar
could
be
seen
being
escorted
by
the
police:
An
official
from
Pydhonie
police
station
said
following
the
incident,
"Immediately
after
we
received
information
about
the
incident,
our
teams
reached
the
spot
and
brought
the
situation
under
control.
We
brought
both
parties
to
the
police
station.
Later,
we
registered
an
offence
against
the
Mashaallah
owners
and
their
staff
members."
More
About
Munawar
Faruqui
Munawar
Faruqui
is
making
headlines
weeks
after
the
incident
when
he
was
detained
from
a
hookah
bar
in
Forth,
South
Mumbai.
He
was
suspected
to
be
engaged
in
tobacco-based
hookah
consumption.
Right
after
the
incident,
Munawar
posted
the
lyrics
of
Akshay
Kumar's
song
'Hookah
bar'
song,
"Tera
Pyaar
Pyaar
Pyaar" indicating
his
detention.
Story first published: Thursday, April 11, 2024, 13:56 [IST]