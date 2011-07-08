 »   »   » Government protection for cable operators

Wednesday, May 10, 2006

Srinagar (UNI): Two days after a hitherto unknown militant outfit threatened the cable operators of the Valley to close down their operations within ten days, the Jammu and Kashmir government today assured them of complete protection and adequate security. An official spokesman said it had come to the notice of the state government that the militants have threatened the cable operators here and asked them not to show news channels. ''The state government has taken a serious note of this and has assured full protection to the cable operators for their normal activities,'' he added.

The spokesman said the police officers concerned have been directed to provide adequate protection to all those cable operators who feel threatened of such militant action. Earlier on Sunday, an obscure militant outfit, Al Madina Regiment, warned cable operators in Kashmir to close down their operations with ten days. A spokesman of the outfit, Abdullah Malik, in a statement to a local news agency, said the group has taken strong strong note of the growing immodesty in the Kashmiri society. He alleged that the cable operators were airing obscene programmes and asked them to close down their operations in ten days time.

