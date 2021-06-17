MJ5 Win India's Dancing Superstar Title!

MJ 5 have emerged winners in Star Plus's spectacular dance reality show India's Dancing Superstar (IDS).

The show is judged by actor Riteish Deshmukh, Geeta Kapoor and Ashley Lobo. This is Riteish Deshmukh's debut at judging a television show. One of the biggest competitions for the country's best dance acts India's Dance Superstar is the ultimate dance battle between the nation's best dancers as they perform to win the hearts of the country with their superlative talent.

The shooting of this week's finale episode was shot in Mumbai and the winners were declared based on their performance. The Bollywood film Once Upon A Time in Mumbai Dobara lead actor Akshay Kumar was on the show promoting his film during this episode.

MJ5 won the title of India's Dancing Superstar at the final episode where they had to compete with the other teams Loyola Group, Akshay Pal, Padmini and Debasish, and Palden and Khyati.