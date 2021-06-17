MJ5 Win India's Dancing Superstar Title!
MJ 5 have emerged winners in Star Plus's spectacular dance reality show India's Dancing Superstar (IDS).
The show is judged by actor Riteish Deshmukh, Geeta Kapoor and Ashley Lobo. This is Riteish Deshmukh's debut at judging a television show. One of the biggest competitions for the country's best dance acts India's Dance Superstar is the ultimate dance battle between the nation's best dancers as they perform to win the hearts of the country with their superlative talent.
The shooting of this week's finale episode was shot in Mumbai and the winners were declared based on their performance. The Bollywood film Once Upon A Time in Mumbai Dobara lead actor Akshay Kumar was on the show promoting his film during this episode.
MJ5 won the title of India's Dancing Superstar at the final episode where they had to compete with the other teams Loyola Group, Akshay Pal, Padmini and Debasish, and Palden and Khyati.
Team Members
Kartik and Shraey Khanna (Choreographers) Rohit singh, Vishnu Sharma, Himanshu Gola.
Personal Information On FB
Their personal information on Facebook says, "Our dance style is inspired from the great legend Michael Jackson and it is mixed with our own thoughts and our own style."
MJ5
MJ 5 have been showing tremendous talent from the first episode.
Young Team
The team is comprised of five young talented dancers who have now proved their worth by winning this dance reality show.
Michael Jackson
MJ5 has performed many Michael Jackson's songs and have stood up to the reputation each time.
Popular Team
From the first episode on, the team has been winning hearts with their cool and very Michael Jackson appeal.
Fan Following
The team has had good fan following who have made the talented team win this title.
Moon Walk
The episode in which the team did MJ's trademark "moon walk" received immense response.