      MJ5 Win India's Dancing Superstar Title!

      By Girija Narayan
      |

      MJ 5 have emerged winners in Star Plus's spectacular dance reality show India's Dancing Superstar (IDS).

      The show is judged by actor Riteish Deshmukh, Geeta Kapoor and Ashley Lobo. This is Riteish Deshmukh's debut at judging a television show. One of the biggest competitions for the country's best dance acts India's Dance Superstar is the ultimate dance battle between the nation's best dancers as they perform to win the hearts of the country with their superlative talent.

      The shooting of this week's finale episode was shot in Mumbai and the winners were declared based on their performance. The Bollywood film Once Upon A Time in Mumbai Dobara lead actor Akshay Kumar was on the show promoting his film during this episode.

      MJ5 won the title of India's Dancing Superstar at the final episode where they had to compete with the other teams Loyola Group, Akshay Pal, Padmini and Debasish, and Palden and Khyati.

      Team Members

      Team Members

      Kartik and Shraey Khanna (Choreographers) Rohit singh, Vishnu Sharma, Himanshu Gola.

      Personal Information On FB

      Personal Information On FB

      Their personal information on Facebook says, "Our dance style is inspired from the great legend Michael Jackson and it is mixed with our own thoughts and our own style."

      MJ5

      MJ5

      MJ 5 have been showing tremendous talent from the first episode.

      Young Team

      Young Team

      The team is comprised of five young talented dancers who have now proved their worth by winning this dance reality show.

      Michael Jackson

      Michael Jackson

      MJ5 has performed many Michael Jackson's songs and have stood up to the reputation each time.

      Popular Team

      Popular Team

      From the first episode on, the team has been winning hearts with their cool and very Michael Jackson appeal.

      Fan Following

      Fan Following

      The team has had good fan following who have made the talented team win this title.

      Moon Walk

      Moon Walk

      The episode in which the team did MJ's trademark "moon walk" received immense response.

