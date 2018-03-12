 »   »   » Ankita Bhargava, Aamir Ali, Salman Yusuff Khan… Wish Their Better-Halves A Happy Friendship Day!

On the occasion of Friendship Day, Television actors took to their social media to wish their friends. What caught our eyes were the lovely messages of the actors for their better-halves. Check out some of the adorable messages of the actors for their better-halves...

Vidya actress, Ankita Bhargava wished her husband Karan Patel with a very adorable message. She shared a picture snapped with Karan and wrote, "Happy FriendShip Day to My Husband who turned out to be My Best Friend... By accident and with lots of Love and Understanding 😍 #teramujhsehaipehlekanaatakoiyunhinahidillubhatakoi."

Rohit Reddy posted a very interesting picture snapped with his wife Anita Hassanandani - a collage of their pictures from being friends to getting married. He wrote, "Everyone has a friend during each stage of life... But... Only lucky ones have the same friend in all stages of life... To my best friend for life, @anitahassanandani."

Aamir Ali, who was last seen in Sarojini, wished his wife Sanjeeda Sheikh, "@iamsanjeeda completes me ❤ Happy Friendship Day To All😉😎 #happyfriendshipday #todaysspecial #love #wifey #bestfriend #friendshipgoals #sanjee❤ #memoriesforlife #blessedwiththebest ..."

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9's Salman Yusuff Khan, who is stealing the show with his amazing dance moves, wished his wife Faiza Harmain, "U've stood by me through my worst ... For me u are the BEST .... I love u my friend , my wife , my life #happyfriendshipday."

Qubool Hai actor Raqesh Bapat wished his lovely wife, Ridhi Dogra, "Sometimes, we forget to say hi, Sometimes, we even miss to reply, Sometimes, our message doesn't reach u, But, it doesn't mean we forgot u. Happy friendship day from us to all of u😚😚."

