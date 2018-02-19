 »   »   » Arjun Bijlani Wishes His Wife Neha Swami On Her Birthday (PICS)

Arjun Bijlani, who is in 'Pardes' (Austria) shooting for his upcoming show Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, missed his wife Neha Swami's birthday for the first time in 13 years. He took to social media to wish his wife on her special day, in an adorable way.

Sharing a picture snapped with Neha, Arjun wrote, "Happy birthday baby .missing ur birthday for the first time in 13 years.will make up for it once I'm back..till then 😘😘 @nehaswami."

Neha thanked her hubby on the social media. She posted the picture of cup cake and wrote, "Thank u so much Baby @arjunbijlani 😘😇💃🎼🎁👏🎉🎈😍 missed you yaaa😞 without you no birthday, it's just a Day.. Love u see u very very soon.. #mylife #myyou #mybabyarjun 😘. Aajao bas 😞😔☹️🙁."

She also wrote how much she has been missing Arjun, "Missssssssssiiiiiinnnnnngggggg you Arjunbnnnnnnnnn😘😘😘😘😘 Hindustan mein hai aapka dil❤️ pls come soon yaa baby."

We wish Neha, a belated happy birthday.

Recently, Arjun and Neha were spotted in Goa, celebrating aunt Deepti Bhatnagar's birthday.

Apparently, it was love at first sight for Arjun and Neha. The couple was introduced to each other by a common friend, and Arjun was very much impressed with Neha's simplicity. After an 8-year-long courtship, the couple tied the knot on 20 May, 2013.

The couple has an adorable son Ayaan, whom Arjun considers as his lucky charm.

