 »   »   » Bigg Boss 8 Contestant Arya Babbar Ties The Knot With GF Jasmine Puri; Karishma-Upen Attend-PICS

After Sanaya Irani and Mohit Seghal, now another actor Arya Babbar ties the knot with his girlfriend Jasmine Puri. The marriage was held at a gurudwara in Andheri, Mumbai. Apparently, only family members and close friends attended the wedding.

Karishma Tanna and Upen Patel, who also participate in Bigg Boss 8, were seen at Arya and Jasmine's wedding. Posing with the newly-married couple (below), Karishma wrote, "My brother Aaryababbars wedding!!! Congratulations:)."

Arya, the eldest son of actor and politician Raj Babbar, is currently seen playing Ravan on Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanumaan, while his lady-love works with a production house. Aarya has also done several Punjabi and Hindi films.

Arya is active on Twitter and has been posting pictures. Posting the above image, Aarya wrote, "Wedding on 🦁🙏 ."

The actor also posted his haldi picture (above), and wrote on Twitter, "Last day of bachelorhood and I can't even recognise myself ! My family I say ! Love you all ! ☺️😍❤️ #weddingsoon."

Posting the picture (above) of Jasmine, who was getting her mehandi done, Arya wrote, "#BabbarSherni 2 be finishes her #Mehendi 😍❤️ @devilzangel14."

