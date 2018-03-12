 »   »   » Divyanka Tripathi & Ankita Bhargava Observe Karva Chauth Vrat! (PICS)

On the auspicious occasion of Karva Chauth, television actresses are all excited to observe fast for their respective husbands. We had recently reported about how the newly-wed Divyanka Tripathi was excited to celebrate her first Karva Chauth vrat, post marriage with Vivek Dahiya.

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress posted a picture snapped with her husband Vivek Dahiya and wrote, "#HappyKarvachauth hubby.💞 May you have a long long looooong life. #NazarNaLage 🚫."

Divyanka was quoted by an entertainment website as saying, "Yes, I am really excited and anxious about 'karva chauth', as of course, this is my first one post marriage. I have learnt all the required practices to be done on the day from my mother-in-law and I can't wait for the day."

Vivek Dahiya also took to social media to thanks his lovely wife. He wrote, "Really melted by your wishes for my long life. Don't forget to pray for timeless togetherness. And yes, here's what I'm going to do, I'll keep praying that the moon shines on us sooner than scheduled at least for today 😊 #HappyKarvachauth @divyankatripathidahiya."

On the other hand, Ankita Bhargava too, shared a picture of Karva Chauth preparations. Ankita is active on social networking sites. She often posts her pictures snapped with her family and praising her husband.

Ankita was seen posing with her beautiful mehendi. She had Karan's name written on her hand. The actress posted a picture and wrote, "#karwachauth😊😊😊😊 Our 2nd Together 😍 I wanna be ur wife till my last breath babu @karan9198."

The Vidya actress posted another picture and wrote, "Raat Suhaagoan Wali ❤️."

