 »   »   » Aww! EDKV’s Namik Paul Shares His Childhood Pic; Ronit's Special Message For Namik’s Fans!

Ek Duje Ke Vaaste actor Namik Paul, who plays the role of Shravan on the show, is celebrating his birthday, today (19 August). The actor's role of an angry young man on the show is liked by the audiences and he has gained a huge fan following.

We had already reported that the actor was showered with a lot of gifts and cakes by his fans. Apparently, the fans had got confused with the actor's reel and real birthday! Namik shared his happiness and thanked his fans on the social media. (READ: B'day Spl: 10 HOT Pictures Of Handsome Hunk Namik Paul That Will Instantly Make You Fall In Love)

Namik thanked his fans by sharing an adorable picture from his childhood. He wrote, "Thank you so so much for all the love, the wishes, the VMs, the edits and write ups and the gifts. I'm overwhelmed. I can't think of another word to describe how you guys have made me feel over the past week, and especially the last 3 days ❤️."

He further added, "It's been a hectic day, I've been in every scene and we still have a couple left. Im dead tired and I can't wait to go home and crash. It's REALLY different from every birthday I've had so far but I liked it ☺️ And you guys have been a huge part of why. So once again, thank you so so so much ALL of you. Anyone who took time to reach out in any way, thank you ❤️ And yes, that's me 👶🏽."

Ronit Kapil, who plays Aditya too, shared a video, in which he wished the actor. He also had a special message for Namik's fans.

Happy Birthday @namikpaul ✨🤘🏻😎 #happybirthdaynamik #2016 A video posted by Ronit (@ronitkapill) on Sep 19, 2016 at 2:50am PDT

Apparently, the fans had asked Ronit if Namik is 'Kadoos' in real life too. Well, you much watch his reply. You will love him for this...

Also, Shraddha Jaiswal (Kamini) and Anjali Mukhi (Vandana) shared a video, where the duo were seen wishing the actor on his special day.

Happppppppppppppppppyyyyyyyyyyyyyy wala birthdayyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy namikkkkkkkk A video posted by Anjali Mukhi (@anjalimukhi) on Sep 18, 2016 at 12:23pm PDT

We wish the dashing hero a superb year ahead...

For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment,