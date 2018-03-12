 »   »   » Ek Duje Ke Vaaste’s Namik Paul Thanks Fans For Wishes; Nikita Dutta Shares A Throwback Picture!

We had reported that Ek Duje Ke Vaaste's lead actors Namik Paul and Nikita Dutta, who play the roles of Shravan and Suman, respectively, are unwell. While Nikita Dutta has been hospitalised from the past two weeks, Namik has been suffering from fever. Apparently, Nikita is suffering from Dengue.

The fans of Namik and Nikita's were concerned and sent wishes on the social media. A couple of days ago, Namik wrote, "Thank you all for the wishes, all good now 👍🏼😊." Looks like Nikita is still on the way to recovery. On her Snapchat, Nikita thanked her fans for the wishes. She also shared a throwback picture on Instagram.

Posting an adorable picture with a baby, Nikita wrote, "I suppose that is the medicine I need. Throwback to the last time I held this snowball in my arms. #MissingMuch #ObsessedCrazyAunt #SomebodyBringHimToMe."

With the Snapchat pictures that are doing the rounds on social media, looks like Namik is back to shoot. Also, he was annoyed with the rumours of him being hospitalised. It has to be recalled that a few reports said that the actor is suffering from high fever and is admitted to hospital.

The actor cleared the air with a Snapchat picture, which said, "Apparently, I'm in the hospital. I mean seriously, who comes up with this crap."

The co-actors as well as fans are waiting for Nikita's recovery.

Well, we hope Nikita gets well soon - we are missing Shravan and Suman's chemistry. What say guys?

(Images Source: Instagram)

