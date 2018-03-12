 »   »   » What! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Makers Considering To Replace Hina Khan!!

We had recently reported about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Akshara aka Hina Khan's tantrums on the sets. According to the sources, the actress is insecure as the show currently deals with the youngsters' love track, which is gaining popularity.

There are reports that the actress wants the love story of the young characters - Karthik and Naira to go off-track. She wants the show to revolve only around her character of Akshara! Apparently, the actress is adamant on her stand. It is said that she has issued a threatening notice to the channel and production saying that she will not be shooting for the show from October 2!

There are reports that since the makers are not able to convince Hina, they are discussing about replacing her!

A source from the set, on condition of anonymity was quoted by an entertainment portal as saying, "Hina thinks that she is the one and only driving force in the show and that the show can not run without her. She insists on sidelining the other characters and wants the show to solely focus on Akshara, which is not possible."

The source added, "She did not even co-operate when the channel and creative team approached her to sit down and sort things out and is instead giving them a tough time on sets."

The source further added, "The channel and the makers of the show are fed of Hina's unreasonable demands and have actually given up on her. As running the show according to a single actor's whims and fantasies is just not possible, the decision to replace her has been on the discussion table."

The actress, who is active on social media, usually replies to such news. But this time, we don't know what is taking the actress so long!

Well, let's wait for the confirmation from the horse's mouth!

