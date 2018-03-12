 »   »   » Beyhadh: Jennifer Winget & Kushal Tandon’s Rocking Photoshoot; Launch Date Confirmed! (PICS)

Jennifer Winget and Kushal Tandon, recently did a photoshoot for their upcoming show Beyhadh. Jennifer, who plays the role of Maya, looked simple yet beautiful in a pink dress.

Posting a picture from the photoshoot, Jennifer wrote, "The great(right)white Maya...😁:on the sets of #Beyhadh." Kushal too, posted a picture snapped with Jen and wrote, "#behindthescenes #photoshoot📷 #beyhadh #billboards #hoardings Comming soon."

Kushal, who is active on social media, has been posting on-the-sets pictures, and keeping his fans updated.

Good news for the fans is that, the show's launch date has been confirmed. The show will go on air from 12th September, at 10.30 pm on weekdays (Monday-Friday).

The promo was released recently, and both Kushal and Jennifer looked impressive. It will be a comeback show for Jennifer, who is playing a negative role for the first time. Kushal will be seen playing the role of a photographer!

Jennifer was quoted by a leading daily as saying, "My character is of a girl who can make anybody fall in love with her. She is charming, fascinating and really smart."

The actress further added, "She can make you despise her too but could just as easily win you back with a comforting smile. She slithers her way into your heart, then soothers it and doesn't let go."

Nisha aur Uske Cousins' actress Aneri Vajani will be seen playing the role of a lawyer. Aneri shared her excitement on bagging the role, "I cannot tell you how happy I am to bag a meaty and interesting role in Beyhadh. It's a dream role. I was desperate to play something meaningful and then the opportunity came out of the blue. I said bingo! Bring it on and I signed on the dotted line."

She further added, "It will be a great experience working with actors like Jennifer and Kushal. Hope the audience will like me in my new avatar.'' (Images Source: Instagram)

