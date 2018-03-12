 »   »   » Krishnadasi Completes 100 Episodes; Sana, Shravan & Others Celebrate [PICS]

Colors show, Krishnadasi that is keeping the audiences engaged recently (16 June) completed 100 episodes. The cast of the show celebrated the moment by cutting the cake.

Posting a picture, Sana Sheikh, who plays the role of Aradhya wrote, "Happy Hundred Episodes.. #Krishnadasi." Posting a group picture, Shweta Mahadik, who plays the role of Aryan's (Shravan Reddy) Pavitra, wrote, "And v complete 100 episodes....💃💃💃."





Priyanka Purohit, who is seen portraying Purva, posted the cake's picture and wrote, "100 Episodes and many more to come😍❤️ Congrats to the entire team 👍🏻👏🏻😀#Krishnadasi."

Sana was quoted by an entertainment portal as saying, "The experience of working in Krishndasi has been great so far. I am glad that I am getting the opportunity to play various shades in my show, from a regular college student to a devdasi to a possessed girl. Hope this journey continues for long."

We wish many more success to the team of Krishnadasi.

The story of the show revolves around the life of a young girl Aradhya, the daughter of Tulsi a Devdasi. The story describes the harsh realities and truths of religious Devdasi custom in a remote village of Krishnavati and lives of Devdasi.

Currently, the show is about to reveal a lot of secrets. Aradhya will soon be finding out about Purva and Jayaraj's intention to marry Aryan and Gayatri, respectively. Also, Aradhya is yet to know about her real parents, which Kumudini is hiding from her as well as Tulsi.

