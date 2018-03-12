 »   »   » Kumkum Bhagya’s Sriti Jha & Shabbir Ahluwalia In New York! (PICS)

Sriti Jha and Shabbir Ahluwalia, who play the role of Abhi and Pragya in Zee TV's popular show Kumkum Bhagya, were recently in New York for an event (Times Square Jumbotron, Diwali At Times Square 2016).

Sriti and Shabbir thanked their fans on stage. Shabbir shared a video clipping on social media and wrote, "Newyork thank you for the love , special mention to the pankhas thank you for always being there love you guys 😘😘 #blessed #kumkumbhagya #love."

The couple were also seen taking selfies and interacting with the fans on stage. The host of the show was Karan Tacker.

Shabbir had also posted a couple of pictures and wrote, "Nyc here i come , #travel #pad #journey," and "Getting ready for tomorrow @zeeamericas #kumkumbhagya #travel."

Abhi and Pragya are the most loved television couple.

Currently, on the show, Abhi has lost his memory and Pragya is back in his life as his secretary Nikita. Alia is trying her best to separate Abhi and Pragya, while Tanu wants Abhi back as her boyfriend. Dadi and Purab are worried about Abhi and Pragya.

In the recent episode, Alia tries to kill Pragya by hiring a sharp shooter. But, Abhi manages to save her.

In the upcoming episodes, Abhi will save Pragya without his knowledge. Apparently, the killer would have sent a bouquet (in which he had planted a bomb) to Pragya, but Abhi keeps it aside.

It has to be seen whether Abhi finds out that Alia is trying to separate him from Pragya.

