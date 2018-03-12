 »   »   » Oops! Kushal Tandon Gets Hurt While Saving His Co-Actress Aneri Vajani!

It is known to all that Kushal Tandon, Jennifer Winget and Aneri Vajani have started shooting for the show Beyhadh. The actors are active on social media, and have been updating the fans about the show.

Apparently, Kushal was recently injured while saving his co-actress Aneri Vajani. Posting a picture of Kushal's injured hand Aneri wrote, "Wen my co actor burns his hand to savee meeeeee! Awwwwww😬 PS:He is still smiling ! Get well soon Tandon ! :D."

Kushal Tandon too posted a picture and wrote, "And then this happened while shooting ..... Thankfully it's my hand it could ve been my face too .. But luckily God was on my side 😇."

If reports are to be believed, Kushal and Aneri were enjoying a hot cup of coffee, suddenly, the cup was about to fall on Aneri. But, Kushal came to her rescue, and hence suffered burns!

On the show, Beyhadh, Kushal will be seen playing the role of Arjun. Jennifer will be seen in a negative role, Maya. She will be playing the role of an obsessive lover of Arjun. Aneri plays the role of a lawyer, Saanjh.

Three promos of the show were released and all of them looked quite impressive and unique. The third promo, which was released recently, gave us an idea about the story of the show. [READ: Beyhadh Third Promo Is Out & Its Mind-blowing: Maya's crazy Love For Arjun Upsets Saanjh! (PICS)]

The show was delayed twice and now, it is said that it will be aired in the first week of October.

Well, we are eager to watch the show.

