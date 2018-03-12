 »   »   » Meet Kumkum Bhagya Actor Shabbir Ahluwalia’s Cute Little Workout Partner…

Kumkum Bhagya actor Shabbir Ahluwalia is a fitness freak, and he recently shared a video of his cute little workout partner. Yes, it is none other his elder son Azai. The father-son duo was seen doing push-ups in a lawn!

Posting a video clipping, Shabbir wrote, "Couldnt ask for a better workout partner 😍😍 #fitness #family #love # pure #azai #earlymornings #intense 😉."

Kanchi also shared the same video clipping and wrote, "Early mornings be like ... #fitnessgoals #outdoorhotties #startingyoung #myboys #momentslikethese #priceless #pure #toomuchfun #love #unconditional #azai @shabirahluwalia."

Shabbir's friend Karanvir Bohra too, posted the same video and wrote, "This is the cutest #papa&son workout video @shabirahluwalia and @kanchikaul ... Load of love and happiness to you all 😘."

Shabbir and Kachi are active on social networking sites and have been sharing pictures of their sons - Azai and Ivarr.

A few weeks ago, the couple had been out with Azai on his birthday. Kanchi and Shabbir had shared adorable pictures of their outing on social media.

Apparently, in an interview to an entertainment website, Shabbir had said that they had planned for babies at a short interval, so that she could go back to work!

Shabbir is busy with Kumkum Bhagya. We are looking forward for Meri Bhabi actress Kanchi, to be back on-screen soon. We are sure her fans are waiting for her comeback!

