 »   »   » Naagin 2's Shooting Starts; Mouni Roy Looks Ravishing! (PICS)

Here is good news for all Naagin fans. The actors have begun shooting. Recently, Mouni Roy and Adaa Khan shared pictures on social media.

Mouni looked ravishing in a glittery golden outfit. Posting a picture, the actress wrote, "@eshagupta3105 ,"didn't wait for me to finish flipping hair"!!!! #naagin2 #comingsoon... Are we excited? @colorstv."

Adaa Khan also posted a picture snapped with Mouni and wrote, "Shivsha 🐍 #shesha #shivanya #naagin #colorstv ❤️."

If reports are to be believed, Mouni will be playing a dual role. She will be seen reprising the role of Shivanya, as well as her daughter, Shivangi!

From the first season, Adaa Khan and Sudha Chandran, who played the roles of Sesha and Yamini, are retained. Arjun Bijlani will not be seen in the second season. Also, Aashka Goradia, who was seen in the finale, will be seen playing a pivotal role in the second season.

There were rumours of a few names replacing Arjun. Initially, it was said that Shakti Arora would replace Arjun. But, now it said that Karanvir Bohra has been finalised for the role. There are also reports that Nandish Sandhu will play the role of Vikram Bhanupratap Singh in the new season.

The promo of Naagin 2 was recently out, and it looked interesting. In the video, Shivanya/Shivangi was in search of naagmani. Season 2 is set to begin in October.

The first season topped the TRP charts. Well, let's wait and watch what new the makers have for the viewers, this season!

