 »   »   » Adaa Khan Celebrates Her Birthday In Kashmir; Mouni, Arjun & Bharti Wish The Gorgeous Naagin!

Adaa Khan, who plays the role of Shesha in the Colors top show, Naagin, turns a year older today (12th May). A few hours back the actress posted her picture snapped in Srinagar, Kashmir.

Posting her picture (Slide 1), Adaa wrote, "Happy birthday to me😍 wat I wanted peace n mountains n nature n myself #beauty #happiness #thankyougod."

Check Out Some Beautiful Snaps Of Adaa Khan....

The actress was wished by her Naagin co-stars. Posting an image (Slide 2) snapped with Adaa, Mouni aka Shivanya wrote, "Happy birthday coconspirator @adaakhann 💋 You are one of the nicest girls i know. I wish you find the one this year & be happy forever x x x P.S #ShivSha."

Ritik aka Arjun Bijlani too, posted a picture (Slide 3) snapped with Adaa and wrote, "Happy birthday @adaakhann ..wish u all the best .and have a super year head..#kaalinaagin#friends#masti#instacool #instagood#instagram #instapeople #funtimes #masti 😘 😘."

Adaa's co-host of Comedy Nights Live, Bharti Singh posted a picture (Slide 4) clicked with the birthday girl and wrote, "Happy birthday @adaakhann #love#reapect#god bless u 🎁🎁🎁🎁🎁👼🏻👼🏻👼🏻👼🏻👼🏻🌹🌹🌹🌹💋💋💋🎀🎀🎀🎀🎀🍻🍻🍻🍻."

In an interview to a portal, the actress shared some of her beautiful memories. When asked about her best birthday gift, Adaa was quoted by the website as saying, "The best gift I received till date is of-course from my mother when she had given me a surprise and called all my friends over and not just gave me money and said go and have fun with your friends. Also she had given me Allah locket which I still have it with me and treasured it. So every gift that she gave me was very special."

She further added that she has achieved this position in life because of the blessings and good wishes from the audiences and hopes that it continues.

We wish the actress many more happy returns of the day and may all her wishes come true.

