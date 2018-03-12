 »   »   » Arjun Bijlani & Neha Swami Celebrate 10 Years Of Togetherness - PICS

Arjun Bijlani married Neha Swami on May 20, 2013, after dating her for a long time. The couple, who is going strong even after 10 years, thanked each other on their social networking sites posting some adorable pictures with messages.

Arjun posted a lovely picture (slide 1) and thanked his wife for being in his life for ten years. He wrote, "Ten years with @nehaswami .thank u for bearing with me and giving me #ayaan ...u r special and will always be ..😘😘😘#instacool #instalove #instalike #18 March #instagram .long long journey .thank u for everything wify #womanhood."

Check Out The Adorable Pictures Of Arjun & Neha

Neha too posted a picture (slide 2) and wrote, "10 years but this guy knows how to keep a woman happy..love u baby..."

Neha further posted a lovely message with an adorable picture (slide 3) snapped with her husband, "Hours, days, months, years and decades can go by, but I will never forget the moment when you held me in your arms, looked into my eyes and whispered I Love You in my ears.. It still gives me the Shivers.. You meet thousands of people who don't connect with you.. And then you meet that one special person, and your life is changed forever.. I love u Arjun @arjunbijlani ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ my life is so beautiful baby because u there..😘😘😘😇😇😇😇." We wish the couple many more years of happiness together...

Arjun started his career as a model and did many advertisements and videos, before entering the television industry. He became popular with Star One's Miley Jab Hum Tum. Later, he took a break and was back with a bang through Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi.

The actor is currently busy shooting for Naagin and owns a cricket team 'Mumbai Tigers' - Box Cricket League.

