 »   »   » Oops! Jamai Raja’s Roshini Aka Nia Sharma Gets Injured! (PICS)

Shooting for a daily soap is exhausting, as the actors sometime, will have to shoot overtime to keep the bank of episodes. And these days, the shows in few channels are aired six days a week. In such times, 'ek break tho banta hai'!

The makers of Jamai Raja had taken a small initiative, where the actors along with the crew members got together to play volleyball to destress. And during this break Nia Sharma, who plays the role of Roshini, got hurt.

Posting the above image, Nia wrote, "And the complimentary injuries!! #injuredsoul." Nia also posted a couple of images on Instagram (pictures below). Nia wrote, "A game can never get out of me! Who wants to work anyway🙂."

Ravi, who plays the role of Sid as well as plays the Dadi, was quoted by an entertainment website as saying, "Yes, its a great initiative taken by the director and actors who have come together and decided to build this small space where we can play volleyball and de-stress ourselves."

Ravi also added, "Yes, she scratched her knee and got some bruises while playing. When I saw, I advised her to take some rest and get it treated. However, the fighter that she is, she completed the rest of the game first and got it treated later. Fortunately, she is totally fine now and back to work."



