 »   »   » Made For Each Other: Sambhavna Seth & Avinash Dwivedi's Reception Pictures

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Sambhavna Seth and Avinash Dwivedi's marriage, which was held on July 14, in Delhi was a private affair with only close friends (school friends from Mumbai and abroad) and family in attendance.

The couple had also organised for a wedding reception on July 15, which was also a private affair. Sambhavna was looking beautiful in an embellished lehenga, while Avinash looked dashing in a tuxedo. Sambhavna shared a picture (Slide 1) snapped with Avinash and wrote, "Finally I am Mrs Sambhavna Seth Dwivedi 😍 #reception #weddingtrends #excited #husbandandwife #indianwear #wedding #married."

Check Out Sambhavna Seth & Avinash Dwivedi Reception Pictures

The couple also danced for the song, 'Ladki beautiful kar gayi chul'. Posting the video clipping, Sambhavna wrote, "Im such a bindaas dancer but felt so shy in my own reception 😆 @imavinashdwivedi #reception #married #bollywood #shy #embarrassed."

Meghana Naidu attended the reception party. Posting a picture (Slide 5) snapped with Sambhavna, the actress wrote, "With the beautiful bride !!! @sambhavnasethofficial you look lovely... God bless you both with all the happiness 😙."

In an interview, Sambhavna was quoted by PTI as saying, "I feel on the top of the world right now. I am the happiest bride. I was that one person who never believed in the institution of marriage. I was a tomboy. But then I met Avinash and everything changed."

The ex-Bigg Boss met Avinash during the shooting of a regional dance reality show. She was his mentor in 2010.

