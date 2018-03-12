 »   »   » Shabbir Ahluwalia, Karan Patel & Ankita Bhargava’s Beat Pe Booty Dance Is A Must Watch!

The Bollywood film, A Flying Jatt's song 'Beat Pe Booty' song is gripping the television industry! After Ekta Kapoor, Divyanka Tripathi and Mouni Roy challenged their friends from the industry, many television actors took up the challenge and passed it on to their friends.

Recently, Karan Patel and Ankita took up the challenge that was passed by Aly Goni and Anita Hassanandani. We must say, Karan and Ankita showed some of their sexy moves.

Karan posted a video and wrote, "@alygoni and @anitahassanandani 's #Challenge accepted ... #beatpebootychallenge ... Now @kkundra and @shabirahluwalia go shake it like you own it ...! @ekmainaurektu7 ONLY FOR YOU ...!! Love ya ekta ..!! Mwahh ..!"

Ankita too, posted the video and wrote, "Challenge Accepted and Completed Chhote! @alygoni... All the very best @ekmainaurektu7 Lots of Love.... And now with this I challenge @parastomar & @roopaltyagi06 ... Chalo Nacho 😜."

Shabbir Ahluwalia took up the challenge passed by Karan. We must say the his dance moves with his partners around was really funny! He danced with his fans, like a rockstar - the role he plays on the show Kumkum Bhagya. Posting the video, Shabbir wrote, "#beatpebooty #challenge accepted 🙃 #flyingjatt @karan9198 .. I now challege @iamhumaq @saqibsaleem @vattyboy."

#beatpebooty #challenge accepted 🙃 #flyingjatt @karan9198 .. I now challege @iamhumaq @saqibsaleem @vattyboy A video posted by Shabir Ahluwalia (@shabirahluwalia) on Aug 18, 2016 at 9:49am PDT

Ekta Kapoor, producer of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Kumkum Bhagya, reposted Shabbir's video and wrote, "The rockstar of the masses dances wid d masses... N who has he challenged !!! @humasqureshi @saqibsaleem 💃🏿💃🏿💃🏿💃🏿💃🏿."

