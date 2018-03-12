 »   »   » Shabbir Ahluwalia & Kanchi Kaul Celebrate Eid With Salman Khan’s Sister Arpita Khan! SEE PICS

Kumkum Bhagya actor Shabbir Ahluwalia and his off-screen wife Kanchi Kaul celebrated Eid with Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan. The actors were spotted with the Bollywood actors Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh.

Shabbir shared a picture snapped with Arpita, her husband Aayush Sharma, actors Genelia & Riteish and Kanchi, "#aboutlastnight #friendslikefamily #eidmubarak @kanchikaul @aaysharma @riteishd @geneliad @arpitakhansharma."

Arpita too, posted the same picture and wrote, "About last night ! friends like family 😘 @shabirahluwalia @kanchikaul @aaysharma @geneliad @riteishd."

The media snapped Shabbir and Kanchi, who arrived to the venue in the car. Television host, Mini Mathur, her husband Kabir Khan (director), actress Daisy Shah were also present at the Eid party.

Posting a picture (collage), Mini Mathur wrote, "About last night. Thank you @arpitakhansharma for being such a fab host #EID #celebrationtime #friendslikefamily."

This is not the first time Kanchi and Shabbir are seen with Arpita. The couple were snapped with Arpita on various other special occasions as well. Looks like both the families share a special bond.

A few weeks ago, Kanchi posted a picture snapped with Arpita and her baby. She wrote, "#playdates #friendslikefamily #bratpack #love." Sharing the same picture, Arpita wrote, "Enjoyed a fun afternoon yesterday with @kanchikaul , Azai , Ivar & Ahil. #playdate#babyboys#friendslikefamily#bondingtime#😘"

Kanchi and Shabbir had also attended Arpita's baby shower ceremony. The mommies-to-be Kanchi Kaul, Arpita and Genelia were captured by the camera when they were seen flaunting their baby bump. Coincidently, all the three actresses gave birth to baby boys. Kanchi and Arpita also wished each other on their social networking sites.

For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment,