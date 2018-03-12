 »   »   » Surbhi Jyoti & Barun Sobti Look Hot; Karan Wahi Join The Duo In A Web Series! [PICS]

Qubool hai actress Surbhi Jyoti and Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actor Barun Sobti will be seen in a web series, Tanhayian, which will be produced by Gul Khan (4 Lions Films). Karan Wahi too will join the couple on the show.

Recently, Surbhi and Barun shot for a romantic scene together. Aparently, Surbhi will be playing the role of Meera Kapoor. Posting behind the scene clip (Slide 2), Surbhi wrote, "No. This is NOT the same video. There is a slight twist at the end. 😀 Follow @unit7network on Instagram and YouTube to know what is happening with the web series. @gulenaghmakhan @gorky #tanhaiyan."

Gul Khan shared the same clip and wrote, "A little bit of music, a little bit of mystery and hopefully lots of magic! A BTS clip from our upcoming web series. Subscribe to @unit7networkto stay up to date. Can you name the usual suspects in the video?"

Karan refused to divulge any detail regarding the show. He was quoted by the entertainment website as saying, "I am not allowed to speak anything about the project right now."

Initially, Surbhi and Barun had done a photoshoot and the couple looked hot. Recently, Karan also joined the duo. He did a photoshoot to promote the series.

Posting Karan's picture (Slide 3) snapped with Surbhi, Gorky M (Director and Photographer) wrote, "You guys are too impatient!!! Let me add a twist to the story... NOW what do you think?"

Apparently, the web series is also expected to air on television as well.

Surbhi who was last seen on Qubool Hai is on a break, while Barun will make his comeback on television with the thriller show which was tentatively titled Satya Ki Kiran (now named Mohra).

(Images Source: Instagram)

For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment,