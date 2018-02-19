 »   »   » A Glimpse At Surbhi Jyoti & Barun Sobti’s Web Series Tanhaiyan (New Video)

We had already reported about the new web series Tanhayian, that will feature Surbhi Jyoti, Barun Sobti and Karan Wahi. The show is produced by Gul Khan (4 Lions Films). Recently, Gul had shared a video clipping of the web series.

Posting the video, the producer wrote, "Get a glimpse of #barunsobti as a Casanova- it is a glimpse quite literally 😊 let me know what u think also don't forget to subscribe to @unit7network you tube channel and Instagram. @thisissurbhi @gorky @sufibaby #tanhaiyan #webseries."

Barun plays the role of Haider, while Surbhi will be seen playing the role of Meera Kapoor. In the video, Meera comes in search of Haider and gets disappointed seeing him flirting with another girl. The background music is soulful and pleasant, and the same as that of the previous video that was shared by the producer.

Previously, Gul and Surbhi had shared a behind the scene video that featured both Barun and Surbhi completely lost in love.

Well, we must say, both the videos are impressive and we are sure that the audiences want to watch more...

Surbhi, Barun and Karan Wahi have already done a photoshoot.

The web series is expected to air on television as well.

Surbhi, who was last seen on Qubool Hai, is on a break. Barun was to make his comeback on television with the thriller show which was tentatively titled Satya Ki Kiran (now named Mohra), but the show was scrapped.

Stay locked to this space for the latest updates on the new web series...

For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment,