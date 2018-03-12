 »   »   » The Kapil Sharma Show: Preeti Simoes, Kapil, Ali Asgar, Sumona Chakravarti & Suni Grover Tweet

Kapil Sharma's new show, The Kapil Sharma Show was launched yesterday (1st March) at a Mumbai hotel. The show will hit the television screens on 23rd April. Kapil is back with his Comedy Nights With Kapil Gang - Ali Asgar, Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Chandan Prabhakar and Sumona Chakravarti.

The cast and Kapil's fans have been updating about their new show on the social media. Check out what Kapil's gang have to say about their new show. Posting the below picture, Preeti Simoes wrote, "Here we go..... "The Kapil Sharma Show'."

Sony tweeted, "The biggest announcement is here! @KapilSharmaK9 is coming with his new show on Sony! #KapilOnSony," for which Sumona Chakravarti replied, "Feels like homecoming! @SnehaRajani @alokaguha 😃😃😃."

Sunil Grover wrote, " Launch Mubarak! The kapil sharma Show on Sony. Sat- Sun 9 pm on Sony TV." Further, Sunil posted the above picture and wrote, "Forgot to mention the date. From 23rd April. The kapil sharma Show. Here is the creative team, waiting for Langar."

Posting the above picture, Kiku Sharda wrote, "Launch and Lunch at a Mumbai hotel today , #TheKapilSharmaShow @SonyTV 23rd April Sat-Sun 9pm."





Ali Asgar posted the above pictures tweeted, "God Is Great ...The Kapil Sharma Show ..23rd April se Sat /Sun 9pm ..only on Sony 🌹."

Few hours back Kapil wrote, "Jus reached home after a long tiring day.. But excited for new show.. need ur blessings.. Love u all :)."

