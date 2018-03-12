 »   »   » Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Yash & Rose To Announce Good News! (PICS)

Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is full of surprises. The makers recently introduced us to 'new' Naitik - Vishal Singh. The actor was also welcomed by the other actors on the sets. Vishal took to social media, to thanks his fans for accepting him.

The actors are also shooting in Switzerland. The love triangle of Gayu, Kartik and Naira will take a new turn here. And now, Yash and Rose will be back in the Singhania house!

Sharing a picture, Rohan Mehra wrote, "Yash and Rose are back with the good news 😘guess what ???😜"

Sanchit Sharma too, posted a picture and wrote, "Ohhhhhhhk..So...We are ready to bring back some entertainment again ....which would be fun to watch..for all of you.. #yash #yashkirose #yrkkh #yehrishtakyakehlatahai #starplus."

It has to be recalled that Rose and Yash had quite a long marriage and that too, following both Hindu and Christian traditions. Now, the duo will be giving a good news to the family members. Rose is expecting her first child with Yash.

Currently, the family members are celebrating Ganesh Chaturti. Also, they are waiting for Naman and Naitik. Akshara is eager to meet Naitik, unfortunately, Naman comes alone. He informs the family members that Naitik had stayed back as he had an urgent work! Naira is angry, while Akshara is upset.

According to the latest spoiler, Naman would be behind Naitik's disappearance. He would have had some differences in business with Naitik, which leads to the fight, and hence Naman starts troubling Naitik!

Akshara tries to reach Naitik and when she won't be able to speak to him, she senses trouble!

