 »   »   » 7 Pics Of Aashka & Brent That Will Give You Major Couple Goals; Also Check Out Their Wedding Card

Naagin actress Aashka Goradia, and Brent Goble, who got engaged on July 27, are set to get married on December 3. The couple will not only have a traditional Indian wedding, but also a white wedding.
Apparently, the wedding ceremonies will begin with the white wedding on December 1. The next day, they will have a traditional mehendi and sangeet ceremony. On December 3, the couple will have their big fat Indian wedding. Well, we adore the couple so much that we chose these 10 cute photos that we just cannot get enough of! Don't forget to check out picture of their wedding card at the end. . .
Aashka & Brent In Paris
Brent shared this picture and wrote, ""Breathe Paris in. It nourishes the soul." ~Victor Hugo #paris #paristourism #eiffeltower #seine #birhakeim @gobletravelogue @aashkagoradia photo cred: @jonathan.aomar.weiss."
Nach Baliye Couple, Aashka & Brent
"Does this lift look familiar? #nachbaliye8 #starplus #paris #eiffel #birhakeim @aashkagoradia @gobletravelogue @jonathan.aomar.weiss."
Aashka & Brent's Pre-Wedding Photoshoot
Brent shared this picture and wrote, "Don't speak. #paris #louvre #tourism #preweddingphoto #couplesshoot @aashkagoradia @gobletravelogue @jonathan.aomar.weiss @paris_tourisme."
Lovebirds Aashka & Brent
Sharing this picture Brent wrote, "My mirror ❤️ #paris #tourism #preweddingphoto @aashkagoradia @jonathan.aomar.weiss @paris_tourisme @gobletravelogue."
Don’t They Look Adorable?
Brent wrote, "@aashkagoradia and I didn't exactly follow the rules in getting this shot. But sometimes you have to know which rules to bend. #paris #louvre #travel #preweddingphoto #tourism #rulebreakers @jonathan.aomar.weiss @paris_tourisme @gobletravelogue."
Aashka-Brent Photoshoot In Paris
Aashka shared this picture and wrote, "#Louvre Love ❤️ @ibrentgoble #louvre #louvremuseum #paris #france #travel #travelphotography."
Aashka Wrote . . .
"The place where I can be STILL... is with you @ibrentgoble Thank you for loving me so dearly ❤️ #travel #paris #travelersnotebook #travelpartnersforlife @gobletravelogue."
Aashka & Brents’ Royal & Elegant Wedding Card
The wedding card looks royal and elegant. The card has Satyam Shivam Sundaram written on it. It has to be recalled that Aashka also has the tattoo of these words. The card also has Aashka and Brents' parents' messages. Apparently, the cards will be delivered to the guests with a hamper. (Image source: Tellychakkar)