 »   »   » 7 Pics Of Aashka & Brent That Will Give You Major Couple Goals; Also Check Out Their Wedding Card

Naagin actress Aashka Goradia, and Brent Goble, who got engaged on July 27, are set to get married on December 3. The couple will not only have a traditional Indian wedding, but also a white wedding.

Apparently, the wedding ceremonies will begin with the white wedding on December 1. The next day, they will have a traditional mehendi and sangeet ceremony. On December 3, the couple will have their big fat Indian wedding. Well, we adore the couple so much that we chose these 10 cute photos that we just cannot get enough of! Don't forget to check out picture of their wedding card at the end. . .