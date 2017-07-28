 »   »   » Aashka Goradia & Brent Goble Get Engaged Again; Mouni Roy, Adaa Khan, KVB & Others Attend (PICS)

Naagin 2 actress Aashka Goradia and her fiancé got engaged again, yesterday (July 27). The ceremony happened in Oshiwara at Aashka's close friend Pompy's house.

Mouni Roy, Adaa Khan, Sara Khan, Sanam Johar, Karanvir Bohra and his wife Teejay Sidhu were a few of Aashka's close friends, who were present at the ceremony.

Aashka & Brent It has to be recalled that Brent went down on his knees to express his love for Aashka. He also asked her to marry him in front of his family. Aashka & Brent Engaged Again The duo got engaged at Brent's home in NY. But, a few of Aashka's friends insisted that they get engaged again! Aashka applied mehndi and Brent was dressed in desi attire. Adaa Khan With Aashka & Brent Aashka's friends had shared the engagement pictures on Instagram. Adaa Khan shared a picture snapped with Aashka and Brent. Adaa looked lovely in a red dress. Adaa Khan With Mouni Roy Sharing a picture snapped with Mouni, Adaa wrote, "❤️❤️❤️ On nagpanchami sis meet @imouniroy. Adaa, Mouni & Aashka Aashka shared a picture snapped with Sana Khan and Mouni Roy and captioned it as ‘Oh Well'! The three gorgeous ladies looked beautiful in the traditional attire. The Dulha & Dulhan She also shared the ‘Dulha' and ‘Dulhan's' pictures by tagging them. Aashka was seen showing off her mehndi in the picture. Aashka & Brent Exchange Rings The actress also shared a video of Aashka and Brent exchanging the rings and captioned it as ‘The happiest'.

Aashka and Brent are all set to tie the knot on December 3, this year. It will be a Gujarati style wedding for the Nach Baliye 8 couple.

The wedding will happen at Aashka's hometown - Ahmedabad, as Brent wanted a wedding with all the rituals.

(Images Source: Instagram)