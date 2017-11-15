 »   »   » MUST WATCH! Aashka Goradia & Brent Goble’s Unique Pre-Wedding Music Video Is ADORABLE!

Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble never fail to the impress their fans. The duo is all set to tie the knot, this December. Recently, they had shared their beautiful pre-wedding photoshoot pictures. We had also revealed about their royal and elegant wedding card.

Now, the couple have released unique pre-wedding music video! Check out pictures of their pre-wedding music video...

Aashka & Brent’s Pre-Wedding Music Video Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit has shot the music video that features the lovebirds, Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble. The beautiful melody 'Woh Chilman Se' is composed by Tauseef Akhtar. Apparently, the video is shot across Europe. Ashoke Pandit Came Up With The Idea About the pre-wedding music video, Aashka was quoted as saying, "When Ashoke Pandit came to us with the idea and we heard the song, both Brent and I just looked at each other with excitement in our eyes and a huge smile which said we have to do this." Aashka Adds… "Yes, it may not be exactly our story, but it's such a soulful song which we can relate to. Tauseef Akhtar ji has displayed the emotions of every loving couple through his voice." The Song Is About… "A relationship needs work and partners who won't give up on each other and this is exactly what the song is about! It is not only about the ups but holding each other through the lows." Aashka Further Added… "For us, this song has conveyed every bit of our understanding of what we want our marriage to be like - one in which we stand by each other through all times and constantly work it out." Aashka & Brent’s Marriage Aashka and Brent got engaged on July 27, are set to get married on December 3. The couple will not only have a traditional Indian wedding, but also a white wedding. Aashka & Brent’s Wedding Ceremonies According to reports, the wedding ceremonies will begin with the white wedding on December 1, followed by traditional mehendi and sangeet ceremonies. On December 3, the couple will have their big fat Indian wedding. Aashka To Wear Her Mother-In-Law’s Wedding Gown! Aashka was quoted by TOI as saying, "For my white wedding, I'll be wearing the gown that my mom-in-law wore for her wedding 39 years ago. Surprisingly, the dress fit me perfectly - it was as if it belonged to me already!"

LOVELY PICS: Bharti Singh & Harsh's ROMANTIC Pre-Wedding Photoshoot Will Melt Your Heart