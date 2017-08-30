 »   »   » What! Abhishek Bachchan’s Stalker On Bigg Boss 11?

We had recently revealed a secret of the Bigg Boss 11 house - the underground jail. Also, this time, Bigg Boss will have the biggest house in the history of the reality show. We had also reported that MTV Splitsvilla fame Gaurav aka Gauri Arora has been approached for the show.

Read on to know the latest celebrities who have been approached for the show...

Abhishek Bachchan’s Stalker Might Be On The Show! Abhishek Bachchan's stalker Jhanvi Kapoor has been approached for the show. It has to be recalled that she was approached during Bigg Boss Season 2 (2008) as well. Jhanvi Claimed Abhishek Had Married Her! Jhanvi Kapoor, the model-turned-actor had tried to gatecrash the Bollywood actors Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's wedding by claiming that Abhishek had married her! Why Do BB Makers Want Jhanvi In The House? A source was quoted by Bollywoodlife as saying, "The makers want to bring in controversial figures who can create a storm. Jhanvi created a furore when she claimed that she was already married to Junior AB." Jhanvi’s Controversy… "She slit her wrist and grabbed all footage during the wedding, which was one of the most broadcasted ones in India. Jhanvi was a background dancer in Abhishek's film, Dus." Jhanvi, A Self-proclaimed Godwoman! Apparently, Jhanvi has become a self-proclaimed Godwoman. She is seen wearing white clothes and says that she is a Brahmacharini. Cezanne Khan & Anuj Saxena Apart from Jhanvi, the buzz is that the makers have approached Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Cezanne Khan and Kusum actor Anuj Saxena as well. Cezanne has been missing from the small screen since a long time, while Anuj was caught involved in a graft case! BB Makers Want Controversial Celebs! A source was quoted by IE as saying, "The makers want to make up for the last season's failed casting when it comes to celebs. They want to leave no stones unturned to get the most controversial celeb inside the house who can create the much needed drama." Simran Kaur Mundi & Rani Chatterjee If reports are to be believed, Bollywood actress Simran Kaur Mundi (who was seen in Kapil Sharma's film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon) and Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee (in picture) have also been approached for the show.

Also read: Bigg Boss 11 Secret Is Out; MTV Splitsvilla Fame Gauri Arora To Participate With Parth?