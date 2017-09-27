 »   »   » SHOCKING! What Is With These Channels? After Sony, Now Colors Abruptly Ends A Popular Show!

Recently, Sony TV had made a few shocking announcements! The channel that was undergoing major development, pulled off many popular shows. Now, looks like Colors TV is also following the same step!

Colors took a sudden and shocking decision of pulling the plug on the popular show, Ek Shringaar - Swabhimaan. We would have understood, if the show wasn't doing well on the TRP chart. But the show had good ratings and was popular among the audiences. Even the actors were shocked and upset with this sudden decision. Read on...

Colors’ Sudden & Shocking Decision A source associated to the show was quoted by IE as saying, "Last night the channel all of sudden passed this sermon. Ratings and content wise we are doing quite well and it is unethical on the channel's part to pull the plug on us." Team Is Clueless! "We will air the last episode this Friday. Along with the team, we are sure fans will be left completely saddened by the news. We are clueless why this tough decision was taken." Sahil Uppal Says It’s A Sad Development The lead actor of the show, Sahil Uppal was quoted as saying, "It is a sad development but as it's the channel's call, we can't really question it." Is The Channel Expecting More From Swabhimaan Team? "Being at the prime-time slot, guess they were expecting a lot more from us which we couldn't deliver. We got to know of the news last night only. We will be shooting till Thursday." Sahil Says It Was Wonderful Experience Working With The Team "It was one of the most wonderful experiences working with the team and I am going to miss everyone a lot." Will Swabhimaan See A Time Slot Change? Now, there are reports that the show might see a time slot change. If these reports are true, then the actors and the fans will surely rejoice.

Swabhimaan is helmed by Sooraj Barjatya and was launched in December last year. The show is about the two sisters, who fight for their rights in their own way.

The show stars Sangeita Chauhan, Ankita Sharma, Samridh Bawa and Sahil Uppal in the lead roles. The show recently completed 200 episodes, which was celebrated in a grand way.