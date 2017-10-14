 »   »   » All Is Not Well Between Shweta Tiwari & Abhinav Kholi?

Television actress, Shweta Tiwari is married to producer Abhinav Kohli in 2013. The actress gave birth to second baby, Reyansh on November 27, 2016. The couple has been ecstatic about parenthood. But now, there are reports that all is not well between Shweta and Abhinav!

A colleague of the couple was quoted by BT as saying, "They are having a lot opinion clashes about Abhinav's career and Shweta's success as an actress."

But, Abhinav has denied trouble in the marriage, "All is well between Shweta and me. I have never been insecure about her success. We are both focussing on our work and are in a happy space."

Earlier, Abhinav had spoken about his equation with Shweta, to HT, "Many actor-couples have such misunderstandings. I don't mix my personal and professional lives, so there are no such issues."

"She is a bigger star, there's no doubt about it. But when it comes to our personal relationship, we are equals. It doesn't bother me that she gets more attention professionally. I am a smaller actor compared to her and I know I cannot compete with her professionally."

Shweta was earlier married to Raja Chaudhary with whom she has a daughter, Palak Tiwari. The actress divorced in 2007.