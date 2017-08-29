 »   »   » Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 Gets A Thumbs Up From Viewers!

Amitabh Bachchan is back on TV with Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 9. The iconic 17-year-old quiz show that premiered yesterday (August 28) has yet again impressed the audiences with the intriguing questions.

What we liked the most was Big B's motivational speeches and how he brought smiles on (nervous) contestants', and audiences' faces. We must say, Big B played the perfect host. Read on to know more about KBC and what the viewers have to say....