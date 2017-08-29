 »   »   » Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 Gets A Thumbs Up From Viewers!

Amitabh Bachchan is back on TV with Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 9. The iconic 17-year-old quiz show that premiered yesterday (August 28) has yet again impressed the audiences with the intriguing questions.
What we liked the most was Big B's motivational speeches and how he brought smiles on (nervous) contestants', and audiences' faces. We must say, Big B played the perfect host. Read on to know more about KBC and what the viewers have to say....
KBC 9: Bit Dramatic, But Full Of Entertainment
The show was a bit of dramatic with the contestants background being shown (which we can't complain about), but full of entertainment.
First Contestant Of KBC
The first contestant Saroj Verma, who is a teacher from Haryana, disappointedly took too many life-lines in the beginning itself, and ended up winning just Rs 10,000.
Second Contestant Of KBC
It was the second contestant, Shri Krishna Yadav, also from Haryana, who really played well and won Rs 12,50,000. Since the episode ended with a buzzer, his fate will be known today!
Levels In KBC
The game format stands the same with 15 questions ranging from Rs 1000 to Rs 1 Crore. The contestant reaches the first level at the 5th question and second level at 10th question.
Jackpot Level On KBC
On reaching the second level, the ‘jackpot' level will be unlocked which is for Rs 7 Crores. But as we revealed earlier, there is a risk in that as he will be given 45 seconds time to answer it. If the contestant gives wrong answer, the prize money will fall down.
Other Interesting Features of KBC
Another interesting thing is the prize money will be digitally transferred. Also, apart from the contestants, the viewers can also play the game by using Jio Chat and win surprise gifts!
A Question For Viewers To Win The Prize Money!
Like in every season, the viewers can win prize money by answering a question, that will be asked by Big B at the end of the every episode.
Viewers Give Thumbs Up To KBC: Sonia & Tasnima
Sonia: No one can host this show better than Big B #KaunBanegaCrorepati.
@TasnimaKTastic : So happy to be watching #KBC after 3 years. No one beats @SrBachchan's hosting!
⭐A N I S H A ⭐
"And the legend is back @SrBachchan with the bestest show in the history #KaunBanegaCrorepati @SonyTV #KBCat9 👏👏👏"
DEEPJOY 💝 🆎 💝EF
"ILU Sir ji.. 💖🙏 What a Grand Opening @SrBachchan Sir ji 🙏 & Team of #KaunBanegaCrorepati 9 just👌💞👍💝👏Thanx @SonyTV 💖👍."