 »   »   » Amitabh Bachchan’s Pre-Birthday Celebration On Kaun Banega Crorepati Sets Makes Him Emotional

Amitabh Bachchan is back with a bang with the ninth season of the popular game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati. The legendary actor is ringing in his 75th birthday today (October 11). The producers of KBC had planned a special surprise for the actor on his special day.

The makers of KBC 9 released a video which made the actor emotional. Read on to know what was in the video. . .