Amitabh Bachchan’s Pre-Birthday Celebration On Kaun Banega Crorepati Sets Makes Him Emotional

Amitabh Bachchan is back with a bang with the ninth season of the popular game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati. The legendary actor is ringing in his 75th birthday today (October 11). The producers of KBC had planned a special surprise for the actor on his special day.

The makers of KBC 9 released a video which made the actor emotional. Read on to know what was in the video. . .

Special Video From KBC 9 Makers

The video featured students and teachers of the Sherwood College, Nainital, from where Big B graduated. This is where Big B was recognised for the actor in him.

Big B Shares His Past

As the video played, Big B talked as to how he couldn't participate in a play as he was suffering from measles. He was extremely upset but his father, who was beside him, taught him that whatever happens, happens for good.

Big B Gets Emotional

The video ended with birthday wishes and the actor got emotional. Big B was speechless and breaks into tears as the video ends. Big B added that he never expected such a surprise.

Guitarist Wish Big B

Big B's favourite guitarist, Niladri Kumar, also played the birthday tune on his guitar.

Big B Thanks Fans

Big B also thanked everyone for the wishes. Sony TV shared the video and wrote, "Here's wishing our all time favourite actor and the legend Amitabh Bachchan a very Happy Birthday on the sets of your favourite show #KBC."

Amitabh Bachchan
Story first published: Wednesday, October 11, 2017, 16:07 [IST]
