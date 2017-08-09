 »   »   » Amitabh Bachchan Relives 17 Years Of Kaun Banega Crorepati; Shares A Few More Pictures!

We had earlier reported that Amitabh Bachchan has already started shooting for the new season of popular game reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati. The actor had recently shared a few pictures from the sets as well.

Now, the actor has once again taken to his blog to share his nostalgic moment. The actor has been associated with the game show since 17 years and shared a few more pictures from the sets. It has to be recalled that KBC premiered in 2000. The game show is back with season 9 after the wait of three years.

Big B wrote on his blog, "Just back from reliving 17 years of the start of KBC and my association with it .. what a journey and what an experience not just for me but indeed for many ..17 years is almost a lifetime .. cannot believe that it has actually happened !"

He further wrote, "It is 2 am and tomorrow its back to the grind .. on this exquisite set !!"

We had revealed that the makers are planning new this season. KBC will be replacing Beyhadh on Sony TV. The show will be aired in mid-September from Monday to Friday for one hour (9 to 10 pm). Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi that is been aired at 9.30 pm will be shifted to 10 pm slot.

Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show...

(Image Source: Amitabh Bachchan Blog)

Also Read: Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 Will Be Grander & Exciting With A Few Additions; Big B Shares Pictures!