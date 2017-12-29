 »   »   » Another TV Couple Bites The Dust! Juhi Parmar & Sachin Shroff File For Divorce!

Another popular television couple bites the dust! Ex-Bigg Boss winner, Juhi Parmar and Sachin Shroff, who got married in February 2009, are parting ways.

According to the latest report, the couple has filed for a divorce. We had already revealed that the couple has been living separately since a year as they were facing major compatibility issue. They have a four-year-old daughter Samaira.

A source was quoted by IE as saying, "After being together for so long, it was a difficult decision for them but their differences have grown so much, that there seemed no chance of reconciliation."

The source further added, "It would have been futile carrying the baggage of a failed marriage for long and thus they decided to get separated. Sachin was even missing from Juhi's birthday celebrations recently, proving how much they have grown apart."

"The couple's four-year-old daughter Samaira has been staying with Juhi, and it is only justified that the custody will remain with her."

Earlier too, there were speculations about the couple parting ways, but they had denied the rumours.

Apparently, Juhi and Sachin met for the first time during a pilot shoot for a show that never went on-air. After a courtship of five months, the couple got married in Juhi's hometown, Jaipur, on February 15, 2009. They featured together on reality shows Pati Patni Aur Woh and Nach Baliye 5.