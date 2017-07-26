 »   »   » Ishqbaaz Actors Leenesh Mattoo & Nehalaxmi Iyer In Love?

Reel love seemed to have turned real love for Ishqbaaz actors Leenesh Mattoo and Nehalaxmi Iyer! It has to be recalled that Nehalaxmi Iyer played the role of Saumya on the show. She was also paired opposite Leenesh.

But the tracks changed and Neha quit the show. Apparently, by then her friendship with Leenesh had blossomed into love! Read on...

Leenesh & Neha A source was quoted by a leading daily as saying, "Leenesh and Nehalaxmi started seeing each other after two months of friendship." Leenesh Turned Neha’s Fitness Guru "In fact, Leenesh also turned fitness guru for her when she was trying to reduce weight that she had piled up for the show. They have found a comfort level which is seldom seen in couples." Leenesh & Neha Are Busy "The two have no plans for marriage right now as they are busy with their careers." But, when Leenesh was asked about their relationship, he decided not to comment on it. Leenesh & Neha As Rudra & Saumya Leenesh and Neha's chemistry was liked by the audiences. The actors also shared a few on the sets pictures and videos on their social media accounts. Have a look.... Neha & Leenesh Sharing a video in which the duo are seen dancing for the song ‘Gerua', Leenesh wrote, "Love brings up emotions that run the gamut from agony to ecstasy. Love can inspire us to accomplish some of the craziest and most amazing feats." Leenesh Further Wrote… "Love can make you happier than you've ever been, sadder than you've ever been, angrier than you've ever been. It can elate you and deflate you almost at the same time. #rumya #nehalaxmiiyer#saumya #leeneshmattoo #rudrasinghoberoi #ishqbaaaz #dilboleoberoi #starplus." Leenesh & Neha’s Friendship Blossomed Into Love! Sharing this picture, Leenesh wrote, "A friend is someone who knows the song in your heart and can sing it back to you when you have forgotten the words." Leenesh & Neha Look Cute Together! Posting this picture, Leenesh wrote, "We aint picture perfect, but we are still worth the picture #ishqbaaaz #RudraSinghOberoi #leeneshmattoo #nehalaxmi #starplus #friends #offscreenbond #selfie #pout."

Currently, on the show, Leenesh is paired opposite Mansi Srivatsava (as Bhavya).

