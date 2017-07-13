 »   »   » Are Kumkum Bhagya’s Ex-Actors Mrunal Thakur & Arjit Taneja Dating Each Other?

Mrunal Thakur and Arjit Taneja, who played the roles of Bulbul and Purab, were most loved characters on Kumkum Bhagya. But, both have now quit the show, and were apparently shooting for a show in Indonesia.

Rumours have it that that Arjit and Mrunal are dating each other. Apparently, the duo came close when they were shooting for a show in Indonesia.

It has to be recalled that Mrunal was dating writer, Sharad Chandra Tripathi. The duo had confessed on Nach Baliye as to how they loved each other but their families were against them. Apparently, they have parted ways.

When an entertainment portal contacted Sharad regarding the same, he clarified that he and Mrunal are still together. He said, "It's not true. Everyone knows that our parents were not agreeing for our alliance."

He added, "Mrunal is currently shooting in Indonesia and just because we are away from each other or we are not posting a picture on our social media together does not mean that we have broken up."

On the other hand, Arjit laughed off the rumour.