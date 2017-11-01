 »   »   » Arjun Bijlani Celebrates Birthday With TV Beauties Mouni Roy, Adaa Khan, Drashti Dhami & Others!

Arjun Bijlani turned 35 yesterday, (October 31). The actor had a grand birthday bash and his close industry friends and family attended it.

Arjun's Naagin co-actors Mouni Roy and Adaa Khan, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil's Drashti Dhami, Ankita Lokhande, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Karishma Tanna, Ravi Dubey, Nandish Sandhu, and others were present at Arjun's birthday bash. Have a look at the party pictures and also check out who all wished the actor ...

Neha Swami Arjun's wife Neha Swami, took to social media, "Happy birthday my love...😘😍🤗😇 you are the best😊 n I mean it... love you my soul mate...thank you for being YOU😘😘 @arjunbijlani youuuuuuuuuuu❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️love love love #friendsforlife." Mouni Roy Wishes Arjun Bijlani "Birthday cake for the birthday boy 🎂 Pray you always are as happy & more your entire life🌸 Happy birthday @arjunbijlani 🤗🎉💫" Adaa Khan Wishes Arjun Bijlani "Happy birthday rockstar🤗 .... wish u all the luck n success... always b as naughty n crazy as u are😘😘😘 @arjunbijlani !! One crazy party😈 #birthdayboy." Karishma Tanna Wishes Arjun Bijlani "Happiest bday bijliiiiiiiii @arjunbijlani... Life is fun around u! 🌷⭐️🍾 lots of love n luck!! Thanku 🤗💥." Drashti Dhami Arjun's Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil co-actress Drashi wrote, "Happy bday Arjun !!!!! Lots of love n luck ❤️ @arjunbijlani." Siddharth Nigam Siddharth shared a picture and wrote, "Happy birthday @arjunbijlani 😊 May all your dreams and wishes come true...." Siddharth With Karishma, Mouni and Roopal Siddharth shared another picture and wrote, "Beautiful ladies😄 Nice to meet you all @karishmaktanna @imouniroy @roopalikadyan." Karanvir Bohra Wishes Arjun "Guess what I found from the Diwali archive.....@arjunbijlani Wishing you so much of love success and happiness in your life, so so so sorry I couldn't make it for the party, now you owe me another one...LOL 🤣." Kunal Verma Kunal Verma, who was also present at the party with Pooja Banerjee, shared this picture and wrote, "Happy birthday @arjunbijlani Tera bday hum sabka birthday 🤦🏻♂️ tere jaisa yaar kaha ..." Ankita Lokhande Wishes Arjun Ankita Lokhande shared a video and wrote, "To my dear friend @arjunbijlani all your other friends will promise to attend your parties but leave shortly after.i promise to stay back ever after the party's over😂😂😂🙈happy burdey to youuuuuuuuuuu❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️love love love #friendsforlife."

(Images Source: Instagram)