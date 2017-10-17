 »   »   » Arshad Warsi Calls Salman Khan’s Show Bigg Boss Downmarket & We Agree With Him!

Bigg Boss is Indian adaptation of Big Brother. It is the most controversial show and the channel is running the 11th season. The show has been hosted by several Bollywood actors and the most successful host of the show is none other than Salman Khan!

Arshad Warsi, who had hosted Bigg Boss season 1 in 2006, has now taken a dig at the show! He says the show is downmarket! Read on to know what else he said and why we agree with him . . .

“People On The Show Are Tacky” Arshad was quoted by Mid-Day as saying, "People on the show, I hear, are tacky." He further said, "I haven't seen this season, but I've heard about it." “Morality Is Taking A Backseat” "The channel is attempting to boost the ratings by showcasing the things that sell. And thus, morality is taking a backseat." Arshad Blames The Audiences Like other actors, Arshad blames audiences for the same. He added, "People enjoy watching crass, and the channel is merely serving it. The content showcased on Indian television is regressive." Audiences Should Change! "The day people change, their taste [in content], the narrative of the shows will also change. If the world wants to see sensible people in the house, the channel will oblige. The audience wants to see dramatic people, those who fight, hit and abuse." Arshad Adds . . . "The concept back then was to understand the psyche of people and notice the developments that occur when they are made to reside in a house, isolated from the world. No one wanted to cause any trouble. There was no nudity or violence demanded in the clause." Arshad Further Added . . . "When you meet new individuals, you can be cordial for a week. Then, you discover their traits. When good behaviour wears out, the dynamics change." "Channel Wants TRP" "It takes time for people to reach that stage. But, now the channel wants immediate TRP success, so they are consciously sending nutcases into the house." Why We Agree With Arshad? What Arshad said about the show, channel and the viewers are absolutely true! The channel is desperate for ratings and is sending "nutcases" inside the house! We Too, Blame The Audiences People want to watch fights and contestants abusing each other along with some love stories. The channel has been showing the same since the beginning and people are really watching it! If you are shown a house without fights or love stories, will you watch the show? Why People Watch Bigg Boss? Although a few feel the fights are choreographed, the love stories are fake (contestants' strategy) and the show is scripted, many of them still watch it! Well, we are yet to figure out the reason.

Do you agree with Arshad? Hit the comment box to share your views.