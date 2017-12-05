 »   »   » Asian Viewers Television Awards 2017 Winners List: Bigg Boss & Ishqbaaz Bag Awards (PICS)

Asian Viewers Television Awards 2017 was held in London, recently (December 2). AVTA is the UK's only event dedicated to Asian television. It is known for its high-end production value, giving platform to the best talent being broadcast on Asian television in the UK.

Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil actress, Drashti Dhami graced the event. Karan Tacker hosted the awards event.

Nakuul At AVTA 2017 Sharing a few video clippings from the awards ceremony, Nakuul Mehta wrote, "Couldn't have been a better night at the Asian Viewers Television Awards last evening in London." Nakuul & Surbhi Bag Awards "We took home the Best Actor, Best Actress (@officialsurbhic ) & Best Show ( @gulenaghmakhan @karishmajain92 ) awards. This honour is literally the physical embodiment of all the love you guys have embraced our show with. Thank you & I humbly share this with the entire cast & crew of #Ishqbaaaz." Nakuul Writes… "P.S.: Slightly longish acceptance speech but thankfully we aren't the Oscars and we don't care about the music and some things NEED to be said. #AVTA2017." (In picture: Drashti Dhami with Nakuul. Drashti presented Best Actress Award at AVTA 2017.) Nakuul & Drashti Sharing a picture snapped with Drashti, Nakuul wrote, "To friendships like these ... ❤️🎖️@dhamidrashti." Surbhi Chandna Bags Award Nakuul received Surbhi's award at AVTA 2017 event. Surbhi took to Twitter, "How i wish i could receive this beautiful trophy in person..but i had my courier milky english boy sent @NakuulMehta get it soonish..can't wait @avtaofficial." Surbhi Wrote… Surbhi shared a video and wrote, "This is how the #Ishqbaaaz tag looked like for the #AVTA2017 results.That award belongs to you & you know who you are.The wait was definitely worthwhile.Thankyou @avtaofficial for you thought i deserve this.Grateful. @RajBaddhan @BizAsia for the spur updates.Missed being there." Bigg Boss Bags Award Raj Nayak retweeted, Govind Shahi‏'s tweet, "#AVTA2017 thrilled to win #Skymedia reality Programme of the year Bigg Boss!#ColorsTV @ColorsTVUK @SkyMediaUK #winner #bestrealityshow @itsmeanuj @rajcheerfull @RajBaddhan."

AVTA 2017 Winners List



Reality Programme of The Year: Bigg Boss

Soap of the Year: Ishqbaaaz

Male Actor of the Year: Nakuul Mehta

Female Actor of the Year: Surbhi Chandna

General Entertainment Channel Of The Year: Star Plus

News Channel Of The Year: ABP News

Music Channel of The Year:B4U Music

Urdu Channel of the Year: Hum TV

Punjabi Channel of the Year: ZEE Punjabi

Bengali Channel of the Year: Channel S

Best of British: Sherlock

