 »   »   » Aww-dorable! Bharti & Harsh’s Pre-wedding Video Is The Most Romantic Thing You Will See Today!

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are all set to get married on December 3. The preparations for the wedding are on full-swing. Bharti and Harsh are leaving no stones unturned to make their wedding the most memorable event of their lives!

From their wedding card to pre-wedding photoshoot pictures, Bharti and Harsh have shared it all with their fans. Now, the comedienne has revealed the pre-wedding video and we must say that the video will make you fall in love with the couple!

Bharti & Harsh’s Pre-wedding Video In the video, Bharti and Harsh are seen in some heavenly locations. The video showcases Bharti and Harsh's fun and romantic side. ‘Tum Khubsoorat Ho’ The song titled, ‘Tum Khubsoorat Ho' is sung by AshKing and Gaurav Dagaonkar. Produced by On Board Films, the video is shot at popular vineyards in Nashik. The video is also part of their wedding web series called #BhartiKiBarat. Bharti & Harsh In Music Video In the video, Bharti is seen looking at the mirror and trying to look pretty by tying her hair. But Harsh opens up her hair. The opening lines of the song suggest that Harsh likes Bharti as she is! Bharti & Harsh Crushing Grapes Also in the video, Bharti and Harsh are seen crushing the grapes in the luscious greenery of Sula Vineyards. The song showcases both the fun and romantic sides of the couple. Aww-Moment! And the most aww-dorable moment is when Harsh proposes Bharti. Harsh goes down on his knees in front of Bharti. Harsh Proposes Bharti With A Gulab Jamun! Bharti excitedly opens the box and will be shocked to see a gulab jamun instead of a ring! This upsets her and she walks away. But then again, she returns to have the sweet. To her surprise, she realises that a ring is inside the sweet and gets emotional. Bharti & Harsh Bharti wrote, "#TumKhoobsuratHo Feeling of love is a wonderful feeling.... Watch our latest music video, link in bio #bhartikibaraat #bhartiwedshhaarsh." #BhartiKiBaraat Sharing the video, Harsh wrote, "If I close my eyes, I am somewhere with you ❤Music Launch for our wedding #bhartikibaraat #bhartiwedshhaarsh @onboardfilms."

If I close my eyes, I am somewhere with you ❤ Music Launch for our wedding #bhartikibaraat #bhartiwedshhaarsh @onboardfilms A post shared by Haarsh Limbachiyaa (@haarshlimbachiyaa30) on Nov 20, 2017 at 8:56am PST

MATSH's Smriti & Gautam To Get Married This Nov; Check Out Smriti's Bachelorette Party PICS