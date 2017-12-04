 »   »   » Bandagi Kalra On Being Evicted From Bigg Boss 11: It Will Be Tough For Puneesh As I'm Not There

Bigg Boss 11: Bandgi Kalra REACTS on getting INTIMATE with Puneesh Sharma | FilmiBeat

Bandagi Kalra is the latest contestant to be evicted from Bigg Boss 11. The Weekend Ka Vaar episode hosted by Salman Khansaw the elimination of Bandagi. The episode was aired tonight on Colors channel.

Puneesh Sharma, Bandagi and Luv Tyagi were nominated for eviction this week.

"I am sad. I am disheartened. It was sudden, I did not expect it (eviction)," Bandagi told PTI. She said Luv should have been evicted from the house. Her stint in show made headlines due to her closeness to Puneesh.

"There is nothing fake in the equation with Puneesh. Some people in the show think it (relationship with Puneesh) is a false story, they were trying to separate us. Both Puneesh and I were strong as a couple and individually as well," Bandagi said.

"It will be tough for Puneesh as I am not there in the show. But he is strong and smart," she added.

Bandagi said her co-contestant Hina Khan 'is self- obsessed and insecure about Shilpa Shinde' of Bhabhi Ji Ghar Pe Hai.

"Both Vikas Gupta, Shilpa are playing good in the show," she added.