 »   »   » Barkha Bisht Is Upset With Late Gagan Kang’s Friends; But Why?

The television industry shook with the news of Gagan Kang and Arjit Lavania's death. The duo and spot boy were killed in a horrible car accident.

Several actors took to social media to offer condolence. Gagan's last rites were performed in the Marina Enclave building (Mumbai's Malad area) where he stayed. But, Gagan's co-actress from Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman, Barkha Bisht is not happy with a few friends of Gagan. Read on to the reason...

Barkha Questions Gagan’s Friends… Along with Barkha, Raza Murad, Suyyash Rai and Amit Sareen were present when Gagan's last rites were performed. Apparently, a very few of those who professed to know him were present during Gagan's last rites. Barkha Wants To Know… Barkha was quoted by Tellychakkar as saying, "Why were the others who posted on social media not present there yesterday? They claimed to be his friends, right?" Gagan Loved Life & Was A God-fearing Man! "I knew him very well and it is heartbreaking. He loved life and was a god-fearing man. At times, he would be late on the sets because he would be busy with his daily pooja. It makes me question the existence of God." Barkha Disturbed With Allegations It has to be recalled that Gagan was found dead on the driver's seat, beer cans and snacks were found on the front and rear seats. Apparently, the Manor police have already certified that it was a drink and drive accident, but Barkha shrugs off any such allegations. Gagan Would Barely Drink! She added, "He would barely drink. He was a vegetarian during the festival periods, He was a non-smoker. So, I cannot believe, he was drunk." She even added that he used to drop her home after finishing the shooting for the show. Gagan Liked Speeding! Although Barkha said that he liked speeding, he was careful and not a reckless driver.

Meanwhile, Mahakali's (Gagan and Arjit were part of the show) shoot was halted as a mark of respect.

Gagan's last rites began at his residence. He was cremated at a crematorium on Marve Road, Malad. Only a few known faces were present during his last rites.

Sonu Sood, Sunny Nijjar, Rohan Gandotra, Vahbiz Dorabjee, Amit Sareen and his family were a few who showed up.

Arijit Lavania body was taken to hometown, Agra in a coffin for cremation. The spot boy's (Gagan's assistant) body, was taken to Nasik.