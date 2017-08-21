 »   »   » Happy Birthday Barun Sobti: 10 Unknown Facts About The Handsome Hunk Of TV Industry

The handsome hunk of television industry, Barun Sobti turns 33 today (August 21). The actor, who is slaying as Advay Singh Raizada on Star Plus' popular show Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3, rang in his birthday with wife Pashmeen Manchanda and friends.

Barun has huge fan base and the female fans go crazy for his cute smile! Here are some of the interesting facts about the heartthrob of the television industry that you should know before calling yourself his biggest fan...

Childhood Buddies Television actors Karan Wahi and Priyanka Bassi are his childhood friends. Apparently, Karan and Priyanka forced Barun to become an actor making him realise his potential as an actor. His First Appearance On TV… Many aren't aware that Barun first appeared on faith-oriented show Shraddha on Star Plus. He played the role of Swayam Khurana and was seen opposite Neha Janpandit. He had also played a negative role (cameo) on Dill Mill Gayee (seen as Dr. Raj). Before Acting… Before entering the entertainment industry, it is said that the actor worked as an operation manager at Jindal Telecom for 7 years. Barun Had No Idea About His Popularity Barun had no idea about his popularity until he decided to quit the popular show Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon. It has to be recalled that fans were extremely upset when Barun quit the show. Barun’s Favourite Actors Barun admires Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, and adores Sonali Bendre. Barun Is A Foodie! Barun is a foodie and cannot stay hungry. Apparently, he gets angry whenever he is hungry. Although the actor is a foodie, he fortunately does not put on weight easily. Soccer Champ Barun was a soccer champ in School. The actor let his dreams go as he realised that the game has no career in India. He is seen as a cricketer in a film 22 Yards. Not A Social Buff! The actor has a huge fan base, but he is not on social media. The actor maintains low profile and is protective about his presence on social media networks. Most Used Phrase The phrase that the actor uses the most is ‘Kya Kehte Hain'. Barun’s Dream Car Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actor prefers using his bike for quick transportation. Apparently, his dream car is a Ford Mustang.

We wish Barun, a very happy birthday.

