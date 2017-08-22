 »   »   » Barun Sobti Celebrates Birthday With Wife, Friends Sanaya Irani, Mohit Sehgal, Ridhi Dogra & Others

The heartthrob of television industry, Barun Sobti is celebrating his 33rd birthday today (August 21). The actor who is winning hearts through his role of Advay Singh Raizada on Star Plus' show, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, rang in his birthday with his wife, Pashmeen Manchanda and close friends.

Sanaya Irani, Mohit Sehgal, Akshay Dogra, Ridhi Dogra, Raqesh Bapat and Gautam Hegde were among a few friends, who were present at Barun's birthday bash. Read on to know what Barun has to say about his birthday bash and also check out pictures...

Barun Has Taken A Day Off Barun has taken a day off and wants to spend some quality time with his family. He is waiting to see if any surprise comes his way. Tu Hai Mera Sunday’s Director & Producer Surprise Barun The actor also got a surprise a day before his birthday. Barun's upcoming film Tu Hai Mera Sunday's director Milind Dhaimade and producer Varun Shah visited the sets of Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3. Barun Says… Barun was quoted by IANS as saying, "It was a pleasant surprise to see my director Milind and producer Varun putting in so much of effort to celebrate my birthday by coming all the way here despite heavy rainfall." Barun’s Wife Surprises Him! When asked about his birthday plans, Barun was quoted by HT as saying, "Since the day I got married, I never got to plan my birthday. My wife (Pashmeen Manchanda) does everything. She usually has a surprise ready." Gautam Wishes Barun Gautam Hegde shared this picture and wrote, "Tired, but ek photo please? Woh FRIENDS style mein, couch ke upar! Okay, then! #happiness #aboutlastnight #yehdostee #happybirthdaybarun #birthday #lifeisbeautiful #barunsobti #goodtimesyagoodtimes." Gautam With Barun Hegde further shared a picture snapped with Barun and a lengthy message wishing the actor on his birthday. He wrote, "Honestly, I need not wish him here on Instagram but this guy is all about bringing a smile on people's face, so on his birthday if a picture of his could make tons of his fans happy, I thought why not?" Barun’s Birthday Bash He shared another picture from the party and wrote, "Bernie ka birthday! #packofwolves #lifeisbeautiful #yehdostee #happiness #friendsinarms #happybirthdaybarun #barunsobti #mohitsehgal #akshaydogra #ridhidogra #raqeshbapat #sanayairani #monaya #barmeen #ispyarkokyanaamdoon #neighbors #homies #picoftheday." Mohit Sehgal Wishes Barun Sharing a picture snapped with birthday boy, Barun Sobti, Pashmeen and Sanaya Irani, Mohit Sehgal wrote, "Happy birthday Bernie 🤗." Sanaya Irani Wishes Barun Sanaya Irani too shared a picture from Barun's birthday bash and wrote, "Happy birthday Bernie love you 😘😘😘😘. May u have an awesome year ahead.its the end of the party hence we all look the way we do except Bernie cause he always looks like this 😉😉😉. Good times ya good times." Ridhi Wishes Barun Ridhi wrote, "Whenever u see a terribly grainy picture. It's proof that people in the picture care less about standing and posing and more about being there in the moment with each other. If barun could be put in a nutshell for his friends I think this would be it! Ridhi Further Wrote… "Happy birthday Barun. You are one of a kind. Wait why am I even posting this on social media. You will probably never see it.....never mind! Cheers to pure happiness and never growing up Bernie

♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️" Raqesh Wishes Barun Raqesh shared a picture snapped with Barun, Gautam and Mohit, and wrote, "Happy birthday Bernie #barunsobti 😘🎉."

