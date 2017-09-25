 »   »   » Barun Sobti, Shivani Tomar & Gul Khan Reveal Why Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 Is Going Off Air

Barun Sobti and Shivani Tomar's Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 has been in news since its inception. The show received a lot of flak, just because the makers didn't rope in the fans' favourite, Sanaya Irani opposite Barun Sobti.

Was audiences' hatred a reason for the show going off air? Here's what Gul Khan, Barun Sobti and Shivani Tomar have to say...