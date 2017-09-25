 »   »   » Barun Sobti, Shivani Tomar & Gul Khan Reveal Why Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 Is Going Off Air

Barun Sobti, Shivani Tomar & Gul Khan Reveal Why Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 Is Going Off Air

Posted By:
Barun Sobti and Shivani Tomar's Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 has been in news since its inception. The show received a lot of flak, just because the makers didn't rope in the fans' favourite, Sanaya Irani opposite Barun Sobti.

Was audiences' hatred a reason for the show going off air? Here's what Gul Khan, Barun Sobti and Shivani Tomar have to say...

Barun On Failure Of IPKKND 3

When Barun was asked by a leading daily whether he was affected by the show's failure, he said, "I am happy that people liked me and my work in the show. As for comparisons with the old show, I feel that's the way our industry works."

Barun Is Happy With His Performance On The Show

"When something clicks, everybody is happy and they applaud it but when it doesn't, they find flaws. I am happy with what I did in the show and I am okay about it ending too."

Barun Added…

"I am a huge advocate of the saying ‘People like what they like', so when they like your product, you think everybody is so smart. But, when they don't, you feel they don't know anything (laughs)."

Barun’s New Film…

Barun's new film is co-incidentally releasing on October 6, that is also the day, the makers of Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 are airing its final episode!

Shivani Tomar Disappointed With The Show’s End

Although Shivani was expecting the show to end, she was disappointed that the show was ending soon. She wished she had more time to connect with the fans but adds that they can't blame anyone.

Shivani Adds…

In an interview to an entertainment website, Shivani added that she loved working with the cast, made new friends and totally enjoyed playing her character of Chandini.

Shivani Do Not Agree That Audiences Did Not Accept Them!

She further added, "I don't agree that the audience did not accept us. They did but however the ratings game didn't work in our favour. We have a lot of views on Hotstar and fans watch it online. I am thankful to the entire team for their wonderful opportunity."

Fans Wanted Sanaya On The Show

It has to be recalled that the fans wanted Barun and Sanaya back on the show and Shivani got a lot of hate online. When asked as to how she dealt with the situation, Shivani said that it was a very difficult time for her.

Shivani On Being Hated By IPKKND Fans…

She was quoted by another website as saying, "I was hurt because everywhere I turned, I heard that the fans wanted Sanaya on the show. As Barun was returning to TV with the show, the expectations were high. But I took it positively. I tried my level best to entertain the audience."

Gul Khan Reveals The Reason For IPKKND 3 Going Off Air

Gul Khan revealed that the low TRPs were the reason for the show to go off air. But the producer refused to accept that the fans negative reaction online resulted in low TRPs.

Gul Khan Adds…

Gul Khan was quoted by an entertainment portal as saying, "I don't think the real audience of the Indian heartland, which BARC is measuring, is the same audience that's reacting to the previous season."

‘Online Audiences Never Translates Into Ratings’

"The online audience never translates into ratings, therefore their negativity also does not translate into low ratings! For instance, Ishqbaaaz is extremely popular and loved online but rating wise it's not No. 1."

‘IPKKND Didn’t Go Well In BARC Ratings’

"No matter how popular the show is online it doesn't become a highly rated show and no matter how much negative chatter is there online, it doesn't result in low ratings. IPKKND simply didn't do well in BARC ratings."

Story first published: Monday, September 25, 2017, 18:26 [IST]
Please Wait while comments are loading...
