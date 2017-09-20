 »   »   » CONFIRMED! Barun Sobti & Shivani Tomar’s Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 To Go Off Air In October

Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 has been in news since its inception. From the cast of the show to the story, the show has been hitting the headlines.
It has to be recalled that the viewers were upset with the makers for roping in Shivani Tomar opposite Barun Sobti, instead of Sanaya Irani. Gul Khan stood by her casting and justified why she chose Shivani opposite Barun. The fans boycotted the show on social media and lashed out at the makers and even Barun. Read on...
Initially, Gul Khan Denied The Rumours Of IPKKND 3 Going Off Air
Recently, there were reports that the channel has decided to pull the show off air owing to the low ratings. It was even said that the team might wrap up its shoot on September 15.
IPKKND 3 Had A Good Start
In India, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 had a good start with 1.4 TRP ratings, but dropped down to 1 TRP ratings. But in the UK, the show did not manage to reach the heights like the first series, which starred Barun and Sanaya Irani.
Gul Khan Confirms That IPKKND Is Going Off Air
Gul Khan, who had denied the reports then, has confirmed now that the show will indeed go off air in October. The producer took to social media to announce the news.
IPKKND 3 To Go Off Air In October
Gul Khan's insta story read, "Sad but true IPK to end on 6th October."
Gul Khan Thanks Team & Fans
Her post read, "Thanks to the entire cast and crew who worked day and night on it! and thanks to the fans who supported us !"
Gul Writes...
She further shared another picture and wrote, "I wish Luck and lots of Love to our entire team ! Hopefully we will connect again soon! IA."