 »   »   » CONFIRMED! Barun Sobti & Shivani Tomar’s Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 To Go Off Air In October

Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 has been in news since its inception. From the cast of the show to the story, the show has been hitting the headlines.

It has to be recalled that the viewers were upset with the makers roping in Shivani Tomar opposite Barun Sobti, instead of Sanaya Irani. Gul Khan stood by her casting and justified why she chose Shivani opposite Barun. The fans boycotted the show on social media and lashed out at the makers and even Barun. Read on...